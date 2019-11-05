UrduPoint.com
EU On US Quitting Paris Agreement: One Partner Pulling Out Doesn't Change Much For Us

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States' withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate does not impact the commitment of the remaining parties, Chief Spokeswoman of the European Commission Mina Andreeva said Tuesday.

The US officially notified the United Nations of its intention to leave the deal in one year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday. US President Donald Trump announced early on in his presidency that he would withdraw the US from the deal negotiated with the help of his predecessor Barack Obama.

"We remain committed, so for us, one major partner pulling out does not change anything because all the rest are on board and we are proceeding with our preparations and work at the COP 25," the spokeswoman told reporters.

When asked if any sanctions could be imposed on US products, she said she could not speculate on that.

Andreeva similarly declined to speculate on how the US presidential election in 2020 might influence the country's participation in the agreement.

"Our door and the door to join the Paris agreement does remain open and ... we do hope that US partners will decide to pass it again one day and be part of the fight against global warming," she said.

The agreement parties will meet in December in Madrid at the UN Climate Change Conference.

