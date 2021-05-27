EU Only Beginning Its Long Spiral of Sanctions on Belarus - Maas

The measures implemented against Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident are only the beginning of a long sanctions spiral, these are not some "small steps," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Thursday

"We should see if [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko will make any concessions and if this does not happen we should assume that this is only the beginning of a large and long sanctions spiral," Maas told reporters ahead of the informal talks of the EU foreign ministers in Portugal.

"Small steps" will not be sufficient in terms of sanctions, the German diplomat added.

"The sanctions should be implemented quickly, the European Commission and all the member states are working on it, I hope we will manage to do it in the coming days. Producing a clear reaction is extremely important," Maas concluded.