UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Only Beginning Its Long Spiral Of Sanctions On Belarus - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

EU Only Beginning Its Long Spiral of Sanctions on Belarus - Maas

The measures implemented against Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident are only the beginning of a long sanctions spiral, these are not some "small steps," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The measures implemented against Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident are only the beginning of a long sanctions spiral, these are not some "small steps," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Thursday.

"We should see if [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko will make any concessions and if this does not happen we should assume that this is only the beginning of a large and long sanctions spiral," Maas told reporters ahead of the informal talks of the EU foreign ministers in Portugal.

"Small steps" will not be sufficient in terms of sanctions, the German diplomat added.

"The sanctions should be implemented quickly, the European Commission and all the member states are working on it, I hope we will manage to do it in the coming days. Producing a clear reaction is extremely important," Maas concluded.

Related Topics

German Belarus Portugal All

Recent Stories

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

6 minutes ago

Commercial land retrieved during anti-encroachment ..

2 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes higher Thursday

2 minutes ago

Jordan says to ease COVID-19 restrictions graduall ..

2 minutes ago

AC seals beverage factory, arrests owner

2 minutes ago

Five killed after pier collapses in W. Indonesia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.