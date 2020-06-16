EU opens antitrust cases against Apple

The EU's powerful antitrust authority opened a series of cases against Apple on Tuesday, including one brought by Spotify alleging the iPhone maker makes unfair use of its app store

The European Commission also launched an in depth investigation into Apple Pay, amid concernsthat the fast-growing and easy-to-use payment system is shutting out rivals.