EU Opens Humanitarian Air Bridge to Support Civilians in Sudan - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The European Union has launched its Humanitarian Air Bridge to provide essential supplies for the civilian population of the conflict-torn Sudan, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"In view of the rising humanitarian needs due to the raging conflict in Sudan, the EU launched a Humanitarian Air Bridge transporting critical supplies to our humanitarian partners in Port Sudan. The 30 tonnes of essential items, including water, sanitation and hygiene as well as shelter equipment were transported from the warehouses of the United Nations in Dubai to Port Sudan," the commission said in a statement.

The EU allocated 200,000 Euros ($219,800) to the Sudanese Red Crescent as part of the first aid package to Sudanese citizens affected by the hostilities in the capital, Khartoum and other areas, in addition to the 73 million euros already allocated to Sudan in 2023, the commission noted. The Egyptian Red Crescent also received 200,000 euros to provide assistance to refugees arriving in Egypt from Sudan, it added.

The Humanitarian Air Bridge initiative is organized under the aegis of the European Humanitarian Response Capacity, a tool to respond to sudden humanitarian disasters, both natural and man-made, where swift assistance is vital.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 604 people have died and over 5,000 injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.