EU Opens Mission In Qatar To Strengthen Energy Ties - Michel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The European Union opened a mission in Qatar to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"In Doha to cement the excellent relations between the EU and Qatar. Working together to reinforce all aspects of our partnership. Energy supplies, regional and economic stability are at the heart of our cooperation," Michel tweeted.

EU countries are negotiating with Qatar, the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas in the world, to increase gas supplies to Europe in a bid to abandon Russian energy resources due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

