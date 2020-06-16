EU Opens Parallel Antitrust Probes Into Apple Pay, App Store

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The European Union's executive body opened two investigations on Tuesday into suspected competition law violations by US tech giant Apple.

The probes concern terms and conditions of using the company's Apple Pay payment platform and mobile application store App Store.

The first investigation will focus on whether Apple reduced users' choice by making its payment method the only solution that may access the "tap and go" technology as well as on alleged restrictions of access to Apple Pay for some rival products.

"It is important that Apple's measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The second investigation will deal with complaints by Swedish music streaming service Spotify and an unnamed e-books and audiobooks distributor who said Apple illegally forced them to use its own in-app purchase system and charged them a 30 percent commission.

"It appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices," Vestager said in the press release.

Apple told media that it was disappointed by the EU's decision, which may lead to a multibillion penalty. The company accused the European Commission of advancing "baseless" complaints of companies who want a free ride.