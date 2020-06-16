UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Opens Parallel Antitrust Probes Into Apple Pay, App Store

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

EU Opens Parallel Antitrust Probes Into Apple Pay, App Store

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The European Union's executive body opened two investigations on Tuesday into suspected competition law violations by US tech giant Apple.

The probes concern terms and conditions of using the company's Apple Pay payment platform and mobile application store App Store.

The first investigation will focus on whether Apple reduced users' choice by making its payment method the only solution that may access the "tap and go" technology as well as on alleged restrictions of access to Apple Pay for some rival products.

"It is important that Apple's measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The second investigation will deal with complaints by Swedish music streaming service Spotify and an unnamed e-books and audiobooks distributor who said Apple illegally forced them to use its own in-app purchase system and charged them a 30 percent commission.

"It appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices," Vestager said in the press release.

Apple told media that it was disappointed by the EU's decision, which may lead to a multibillion penalty. The company accused the European Commission of advancing "baseless" complaints of companies who want a free ride.

Related Topics

Technology Music Mobile European Union Company Lead May Apple Media

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

1 minute ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

1 hour ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

2 hours ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.