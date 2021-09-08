MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The European Union has established a permanent presence in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous region of Kurdistan, as part of its mission to advise the local government in security sector reforms, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that this summer we have expanded our advisory mission in Iraq by opening a permanent presence here in Erbil. Our team is ready to provide advice and expertise on civilian and security sector reform to Kurdistan regional government," Borrell said at a joint presser with the president of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

The top European diplomat is on an official visit to Iraq. He has already met with the Iraqi president, foreign minister and parliament speaker, discussing the topics of common interest and the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan as well as its effects on the region.

Many countries have special diplomatic representation and delegations in Erbil, as it is the largest city in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and the seat of the Kurdish president and the government.