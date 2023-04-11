EU Opposes Attempts to Change Status Quo in Taiwan Strait by Force - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The European Union opposes any attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait through the use of force, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Tuesday.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to China, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. Following the visit, Macron said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

"We continue to call for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and we firmly oppose any desire to unilaterally change the status quo, in particular through the use of force," Mamer told midday briefing, noting that the EU sticks to the one-China policy.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949.

Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

The situation has once again escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.