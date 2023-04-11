Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

EU Opposes Attempts To Change Status Quo In Taiwan Strait By Force - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

EU Opposes Attempts to Change Status Quo in Taiwan Strait by Force - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The European Union opposes any attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait through the use of force, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Tuesday.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to China, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. Following the visit, Macron said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

"We continue to call for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and we firmly oppose any desire to unilaterally change the status quo, in particular through the use of force," Mamer told midday briefing, noting that the EU sticks to the one-China policy.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949.

Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

The situation has once again escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Related Topics

Europe China European Union Visit Beijing Nancy Taipei Independence August From Government

Recent Stories

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

28 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

40 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

1 hour ago
 The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.