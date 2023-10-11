EU opposes total siege of Gaza, says Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) EU foreign ministers on Tuesday urged Israel not to cut "water, food, or electricity" to Gaza and called for humanitarian corridors for those trying to flee the territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

The representatives of the 27 EU countries held emergency talks after the surprise attack by Hamas and as Israel unleashed a reprisal bombing campaign of Gaza.

The European ministers insisted on the need for "respect of international law humanitarian law and it means no blockage of water, food or electricity to the civil population in Gaza", top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

He said the EU meeting called for "humanitarian corridors to facilitate people who have to escape the bombing of Gaza" across the border to Egypt.

After mixed signals from Brussels over the future of its financial support, Borrell said an "overwhelming majority" of EU states oppose suspending aid to the Palestinian Authority.

"A collective punishment against all Palestinians will be unfair, and unproductive.

It will be against our interest and against the interest of peace."

Brussels had earlier rowed back comments from EU neighbourhood commissioner Oliver Varhelyi that the bloc was immediately suspending "all payments" to the Palestinians.

But the EU's executive arm has launched an "urgent review" to see if any of the funds have indirectly gone towards funding Hamas.

Borrell said that neither the Israeli foreign minister nor his Palestinian counterpart took up an invitation to address the EU meeting.

Fears of a regional conflagration have surged amid expectations of a looming Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, the crowded enclave from where Hamas launched its land, air, and sea attack on Saturday.

The death toll in Israel has surged above 900 from the worst attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 765 people killed so far, and Israel's army said the bodies of roughly 1,500 militants had been found.