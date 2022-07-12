EU Ought to Protect Most Vulnerable Instead of Supporting Overall Demand - Eurogroup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The European Union should avert its focus from supporting overall demand and concentrate on protecting the most vulnerable against the backdrop of soaring energy and food prices, the Eurogroup ministers said in a statement on Monday.

"In light of the current circumstances and as reflected in the country-specific recommendations, the Eurogroup considers that supporting overall demand through fiscal policies in 2023 is not warranted, the focus being instead on protecting the most vulnerable, while maintaining the agility to adjust, if needed," the statement read.

The Eurogroup noted that the fiscal policy for 2023 should remain "agile and flexible" to balance risks to the Eurozone economy.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, the situation with energy prices has considerably worsened.