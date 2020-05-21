UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Сourt Did Not Consider Nord Stream 2 AG's Lawsuit Upon Merits - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:17 AM

EU Сourt Did Not Consider Nord Stream 2 AG's Lawsuit Upon Merits - Company

A EU court did not consider the claim of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project upon merits, the decision concerns procedural issues and can be appealed within two months, Nord Stream 2 AG told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A EU court did not consider the claim of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project upon merits, the decision concerns procedural issues and can be appealed within two months, Nord Stream 2 AG told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a court of general jurisdiction of the European Union rejected the claim of Nord Stream 2 AG against certain provisions of European law regarding gas pipelines from third countries. The updated EU Gas Directive applied its rules not only to onshore, but also to offshore sections of gas pipelines into the EU. The new rules stipulate that new and existing gas pipelines from third countries to the EU in the territorial seas of the EU states must comply with such rules as, for example, the separation of activities related to gas production and transportation, and third party access to pumping gas through the pipe.

"It is important to note that the decision concerns only procedural issues on the admissibility of a lawsuit. The court did not reject our claim on the merits, in particular, the argument that the amendments to the Gas Directive constitute unlawful discrimination of the Nord Stream 2 project. Therefore, we insist on our demands. We are now analyzing the decision. Nord Stream 2 can file an appeal within two months," the company said.

Related Topics

European Union Company Nord Gas From Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

36 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

2 hours ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.