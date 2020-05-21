(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A EU court did not consider the claim of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project upon merits, the decision concerns procedural issues and can be appealed within two months, Nord Stream 2 AG told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A EU court did not consider the claim of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project upon merits, the decision concerns procedural issues and can be appealed within two months, Nord Stream 2 AG told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a court of general jurisdiction of the European Union rejected the claim of Nord Stream 2 AG against certain provisions of European law regarding gas pipelines from third countries. The updated EU Gas Directive applied its rules not only to onshore, but also to offshore sections of gas pipelines into the EU. The new rules stipulate that new and existing gas pipelines from third countries to the EU in the territorial seas of the EU states must comply with such rules as, for example, the separation of activities related to gas production and transportation, and third party access to pumping gas through the pipe.

"It is important to note that the decision concerns only procedural issues on the admissibility of a lawsuit. The court did not reject our claim on the merits, in particular, the argument that the amendments to the Gas Directive constitute unlawful discrimination of the Nord Stream 2 project. Therefore, we insist on our demands. We are now analyzing the decision. Nord Stream 2 can file an appeal within two months," the company said.