EU 'Overoptimistic' About Ammo Production Capacities Amid Push to Arm Ukraine - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European Union's push to ramp up ammunition production to support the Ukrainian military effort cannot nullify Russia's artillery supremacy in the battlefield, Belgian military expert Pierre Henrot told Sputnik.

The European Commission said Wednesday it would mobilize a further 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) through the European Peace Facility, an off-budget EU military fund, as it seeks to increase ammunition production to a million rounds per year.

"This will help Ukraine, yes, if the ammo reaches the battlefield in time, but the Kiev army is dominated in artillery 10 to 1 by Russia. It is even much worse for missiles... The truth is that the European production capacity is insufficient to support the Kiev army. The European promises are again overoptimistic," Henrot said.

EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton admitted at the weekly Commissioner College meeting that the European defense industry was not ready to shift into what he called a war economy mode.

The European Commission said it wanted to disburse 500 million euros to help European armies refill their stocks as Breton continues touring the continent to drum up ammunition production.

Henrot, a former nuclear artillery officer and a UN Balkans Blue Helmet, said that EU nations could not deliver overnight as factories need time to install new production lines or reactivate existing ones that have been mothballed.

He estimated that Ukrainian troops fired some 20,000 shells per day, a factor of 10 difference from the 2,000 155-mm shells that France said it would be able to churn out daily once it re-installed idled production lines.

"It shows how naked the European members of NATO are, with a few exceptions. French generals admitted that with the ammos in stock, they could only lead a high intensity war for 2 weeks," Henrot said.

The expert warned that the European Union risked sleepwalking into a third world war.

"You can really talk of a dangerous co-belligerence that drives Europeans half-asleep to a third world war. European Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks of the need to enter a war economy for Europe," Henrot added.

There has been growing opposition in Europe to the EU's efforts to drag the continent deeper into the Ukrainian conflict. Germany's hard-left Die Linke party has criticized lavish military spending, arguing that the defense industry "is swimming in money and does not need alms." It has called for a hefty tax on war profits and the suppression of dividends if companies receive subsidies from the EU.

"The conflict in Ukraine becomes less and less popular with the European citizens. Producing ammunition for peace; who believes such propaganda?" Henrot said.