UrduPoint.com

EU 'Overoptimistic' About Ammo Production Capacities Amid Push To Arm Ukraine - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 10:11 PM

EU 'Overoptimistic' About Ammo Production Capacities Amid Push to Arm Ukraine - Expert

The European Union's push to ramp up ammunition production to support the Ukrainian military effort cannot nullify Russia's artillery supremacy in the battlefield, Belgian military expert Pierre Henrot told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European Union's push to ramp up ammunition production to support the Ukrainian military effort cannot nullify Russia's artillery supremacy in the battlefield, Belgian military expert Pierre Henrot told Sputnik.

The European Commission said Wednesday it would mobilize a further 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) through the European Peace Facility, an off-budget EU military fund, as it seeks to increase ammunition production to a million rounds per year.

"This will help Ukraine, yes, if the ammo reaches the battlefield in time, but the Kiev army is dominated in artillery 10 to 1 by Russia. It is even much worse for missiles... The truth is that the European production capacity is insufficient to support the Kiev army. The European promises are again overoptimistic," Henrot said.

EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton admitted at the weekly Commissioner College meeting that the European defense industry was not ready to shift into what he called a war economy mode.

The European Commission said it wanted to disburse 500 million euros to help European armies refill their stocks as Breton continues touring the continent to drum up ammunition production.

Henrot, a former nuclear artillery officer and a UN Balkans Blue Helmet, said that EU nations could not deliver overnight as factories need time to install new production lines or reactivate existing ones that have been mothballed.

He estimated that Ukrainian troops fired some 20,000 shells per day, a factor of 10 difference from the 2,000 155-mm shells that France said it would be able to churn out daily once it re-installed idled production lines.

"It shows how naked the European members of NATO are, with a few exceptions. French generals admitted that with the ammos in stock, they could only lead a high intensity war for 2 weeks," Henrot said.

The expert warned that the European Union risked sleepwalking into a third world war.

"You can really talk of a dangerous co-belligerence that drives Europeans half-asleep to a third world war. European Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks of the need to enter a war economy for Europe," Henrot added.

There has been growing opposition in Europe to the EU's efforts to drag the continent deeper into the Ukrainian conflict. Germany's hard-left Die Linke party has criticized lavish military spending, arguing that the defense industry "is swimming in money and does not need alms." It has called for a hefty tax on war profits and the suppression of dividends if companies receive subsidies from the EU.

"The conflict in Ukraine becomes less and less popular with the European citizens. Producing ammunition for peace; who believes such propaganda?" Henrot said.

Related Topics

NATO Army United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear France European Union Germany Kiev Lead Pierre Money Stocks Market World War From Industry Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meetin ..

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meeting in India tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict ..

RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying 'No' to ..

7 minutes ago
 Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in c ..

Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in city

7 minutes ago
 Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arre ..

Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arrest bail of LDA director, two o ..

7 minutes ago
 District admin kicks off educational activities in ..

District admin kicks off educational activities in DPS in Attock

7 minutes ago
 KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holdin ..

KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holding of India-sponsored G-20 moot ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.