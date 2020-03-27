EU Parliament Adopts 3 Urgent Proposals to Support Member States During Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The European Parliament has adopted three crucial proposals to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic that envisage the allocation of nearly 38 billion Euros ($42 billion) to support the worst-hit member states.

According to a press release published on the EU Parliament's website on Thursday, the members of the European Parliament approved in a 683-1 vote the Corona Response Investment Initiative, under which those European countries that are affected most by the outbreak will receive 37 billion euros from available EU funds as soon as possible. The funds are aimed at supporting health care systems, small- and medium-sized enterprises, labor markets, and other sectors of the economy.

The second proposal implies the extension of the EU Solidarity Fund and allocation of 800 million euros to cover public health emergencies of member states.

The proposal was adopted in 671-3 vote with 14 abstentions.

Moreover, members of the European Parliament voted to temporarily suspend EU rules on airport slots until October 24, which means that airlines are not required to use their planned take-off and landing slots to keep them in the next season. A total of 686 lawmakers voted in favor of the proposal, and two abstained.

The press release added that the regulations should be formally approved by the Council of the European Union. They will enter into force once published in the Official Journal of the European Union.