UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Against EU Citizens In Leading Positions In Russian Firms

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 07:51 PM

EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Against EU Citizens in Leading Positions in Russian Firms

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding that former EU politicians resign from posts in Russian enterprises and calling on the European Commission to sanction EU citizens in leadership positions in Russian entities or receiving money from Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding that former EU politicians resign from posts in Russian enterprises and calling on the European Commission to sanction EU citizens in leadership positions in Russian entities or receiving money from Russia.

"(The European Parliament) notes that former politicians such as Esko Aho, Francois Fillon and Wolfgang Schussel have recently resigned from their positions in Russian firms and strongly demands that others, such as Karin Kneissl and Gerhard Schröder, do the same; further calls on the Council to extend the list of individuals targeted by EU sanctions to the European members of the boards of major Russian companies and to politicians who continue to receive Russian money," the text of the resolution read.

The parliament's resolutions on foreign affairs issues are not mandatory for the implementation by other EU institutions. However, EU institutions must be receptive to European lawmakers.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces. The European Union and other allies of Ukraine have since been introducing sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Parliament European Union Luhansk Donetsk Money February From

Recent Stories

UNWFP Calls for Establishment of Resilient Food Sy ..

UNWFP Calls for Establishment of Resilient Food Systems Amid Ukrainian, Global C ..

3 minutes ago
 Italy to Send Extra 1,000 Troops to NATO's Eastern ..

Italy to Send Extra 1,000 Troops to NATO's Eastern Flank

3 minutes ago
 Five-day Anti polio campaign starts in Khanewal fr ..

Five-day Anti polio campaign starts in Khanewal from May 23

3 minutes ago
 Protest rallies held against Yasin Malik's indictm ..

Protest rallies held against Yasin Malik's indictment in India

3 minutes ago
 Rs.11 million taxes collected from defaulting vehi ..

Rs.11 million taxes collected from defaulting vehicle owners, says provincial mi ..

16 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Will Continue 'Telephone Diplomacy' W ..

Erdogan Says Will Continue 'Telephone Diplomacy' With Putin, Zelenskyy

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.