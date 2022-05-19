EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Against EU Citizens in Leading Positions in Russian Firms

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding that former EU politicians resign from posts in Russian enterprises and calling on the European Commission to sanction EU citizens in leadership positions in Russian entities or receiving money from Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding that former EU politicians resign from posts in Russian enterprises and calling on the European Commission to sanction EU citizens in leadership positions in Russian entities or receiving money from Russia.

"(The European Parliament) notes that former politicians such as Esko Aho, Francois Fillon and Wolfgang Schussel have recently resigned from their positions in Russian firms and strongly demands that others, such as Karin Kneissl and Gerhard Schröder, do the same; further calls on the Council to extend the list of individuals targeted by EU sanctions to the European members of the boards of major Russian companies and to politicians who continue to receive Russian money," the text of the resolution read.

The parliament's resolutions on foreign affairs issues are not mandatory for the implementation by other EU institutions. However, EU institutions must be receptive to European lawmakers.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces. The European Union and other allies of Ukraine have since been introducing sanctions against Russia.