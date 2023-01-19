UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Adopts Resolution, Condemning Blockade Of Lachin Corridor By Azerbaijan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 08:59 PM

EU Parliament Adopts Resolution, Condemning Blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution, condemning the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and urging Azerbaijan to immediately reopen it to improve the humanitarian situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution, condemning the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and urging Azerbaijan to immediately reopen it to improve the humanitarian situation.

Earlier this month, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed concern that Azerbaijan's blockage of the corridor had caused a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada, in turn, said on Wednesday that the corridor was open for traffic.

"Parliament deplores the severe humanitarian crisis caused by the current blockade of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh by self-proclaimed environmentalists from Azerbaijan... MEPs (members of the European Parliament) urge Azerbaijan to re-open it immediately, in order to enable freedom of movement and ensure access to essential goods and services for the most vulnerable," the resolution read.

The document also calls for "comprehensive peace agreement" between Armenia and Azerbaijan which will ensure the protection of rights of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The parliament also urged the Azerbaijani authorities to grant access to the area for international organization so as to provide humanitarian support for the region.

Since December 12, the only road which connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh but runs through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area. Yerevan called the move a provocation by Baku meant to cause a humanitarian collapse in the region.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament Road Traffic Yerevan Ararat Baku Armenia Azerbaijan December From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s real estate transactions topped AED24 ..

Sharjah’s real estate transactions topped AED24 billion in 2022

15 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard Monitoring Russian Vessel in Vicini ..

US Coast Guard Monitoring Russian Vessel in Vicinity of Hawaii - Statement

10 minutes ago
 'Local tree species identified to improve air qual ..

'Local tree species identified to improve air quality'

10 minutes ago
 Training camps underway for athletes of Special Ol ..

Training camps underway for athletes of Special Olympic world games

10 minutes ago
 PDMA issues rain, snowfall alert

PDMA issues rain, snowfall alert

10 minutes ago
 US Sees 'Real Slowdown' in Grain Shipments Leaving ..

US Sees 'Real Slowdown' in Grain Shipments Leaving Ukraine Under UN Deal - Envoy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.