EU Parliament Adopts Resolutions On Rights Violations In Philippines, Iran, Burkina Faso

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 10:56 PM

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted resolutions on human rights violations in the Philippines, on death penalties in Iran, and on the political crisis in Burkina Faso after a coup

"On Thursday, Parliament adopted three resolutions on the human rights situation in the Philippines and Iran and the political crisis in Burkina Faso," the statement read.

On violations in the Philippines, the parliament "strongly condemns the thousands of extrajudicial killings" and other human right violations, including intimidation and violence against human rights activists, journalists and critics, related to the "war on drugs" in the country declared by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte.

The parliament called on the Filipino authorities to stop "red-tagging" trade unionists, human rights defenders and media representatives as communist groups, that result in killings and violence. The lawmakers also called for a thorough investigation of these cases and for respect of freedom of the press in the country.

On Iran, the parliament called on the authorities to introduce a moratorium on the death penalty with the abolition of this practice in the future. Members of the parliament also urged the Iranian authorities to adopt Article 91 of the country's Islamic Penal Code, restricting the use of death penalties against criminals under 18.

"Since Ebrahim Raisi took office as President of Iran in August 2021, there has been a significant rise in the number of executions, including of women. It also points out that the death penalty in Iran is disproportionally applied to ethnic, religious and other minorities, notably the Baluch, Kurds, Arabs and Baha'is, as well as LGBTIQ persons," the statement read.

On the situation in Burkina Faso, parliamentarians condemned the coup on January 24 against the democratically elected government, stressing that "an urgent return to constitutional order is imperative, including an immediate return to civilian government."

The parliament also called for the immediate release of Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, as well as other officials arrested during the coup.

Members of the parliament expressed "firm support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union in their efforts to mediate this crisis," and called on the international community to continue their efforts in maintaining a dialogue with the de facto Burkinabe authorities.

