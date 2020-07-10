EU Parliament Approves Allocation of $660Mln to Help Syrian Refugees in Neighboring States

The European Parliament on Friday adopted at a plenary session the draft budget of 585 million euros ($662 million) to help Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, such as Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, according to the parliament's press release

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The European Parliament on Friday adopted at a plenary session the draft budget of 585 million Euros ($662 million) to help Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, such as Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, according to the parliament's press release.

"Parliament gave its green light to top up support to refugees and host communities in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon in response to the Syrian crisis. The report by Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, DE) recommending the approval of the draft amending budget [worth 585 million euros] was adopted on Friday with 557 votes to 72 and 59 abstentions," the press release said.

In particular, according to the draft budget, 485 million euros are allocated to ensure further urgent assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey via two main EU humanitarian support initiatives, the Emergency Social Safety Net and the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education.

Meanwhile, 100 million euros aim for host communities and refugees, both Syrian refugees and Palestinian refugees from Syria, in Jordan and Lebanon.

"This money [100 million euros] will be used to fund projects that offer access to education, support livelihoods and provide health, sanitation, water and waste services, as well as social protection," the press release added.

Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey host the largest number of refugees from Syria. In late June, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on the international donors to increase their assistance to Syrian refugees, who remain highly dependent on outside support. In particular, the diplomat said it is necessary to provide support to the neighbors of Syria, Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon amid the coronavirus pandemic.