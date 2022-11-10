UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Approves Croatia's Accession To Schengen Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 06:54 PM

The European Parliament members voted on Thursday to approve Croatia's entry into the free-movement Schengen Zone in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The European Parliament members voted on Thursday to approve Croatia's entry into the free-movement Schengen Zone in January.

On December 9, 2021, the Council said that Croatia had fulfilled all the necessary conditions for the full application of the Schengen rules.

"In a report adopted with 534 in favour, 53 against, and 25 abstaining, the European Parliament approves of Croatia becoming a full member of the Schengen area," the parliament said in a statement.

The parliament also noted that fundamental rights at the EU external borders should be respected and continuously evaluated.

"Croatia underwent the most comprehensive evaluation for Schengen membership of any EU country so far. It has met 281 recommendations in 8 areas of the Schengen legislation. The Commission and the Council have confirmed the country's readiness to apply the Schengen rules in full.

The European Parliament completely agrees: lifting internal border controls must happen by the end of this year," rapporteur Paulo Rangel said after the vote.

The final decision on the abolition of internal border control should be taken by the Council of the EU unanimously.

Currently, the Schengen visa-free zone includes 26 countries, all EU member states except Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania, as well as non-EU member Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In 2018, the European Parliament noted that Croatia should join the Schengen area as soon as it meets the necessary criteria. In October 2022, European legislators also expressed their support for the immediate entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area.

