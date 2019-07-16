EU Parliament Approves Von der Leyen as European Commission Chief - Voting Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) EU lawmakers on Tuesday approved German Defense Minister Ursula Von der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission, according to voting results.

"The number of votes is 733. And majority of members that make up the parliament - 374. Votes in favor - 383. Votes against - 327. Abstentions - 22, one blank vote," European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli said.