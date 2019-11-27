UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament Approves Von Der Leyen Commission

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

The incoming president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, won a comfortable majority on Wednesday to approve her line-up of top officials

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The incoming president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, won a comfortable majority on Wednesday to approve her line-up of top officials.

Members of the European Parliament voted by 461 to 157 to approve the new European Commission, with only 89 abstentions. The new team will take office on Sunday.

