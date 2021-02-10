UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament Calls For Criminalizing Sex Services By Victims Of Human Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The European Union should revise its anti-trafficking regulations to better tackle human trafficking and the ensuing sexual exploitation, especially among vulnerable populations such as migrants, women and children, the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

"In a report adopted with 571 votes in favour, 61 against and 59 abstentions, Parliament assesses the 2011 EU Anti-trafficking Directive and calls for more robust measures against all forms of trafficking, focusing on protecting women, children and migrants," the EU legislature said in a press release.

According to parliament, sexual exploitation remains the "most prevalent and reported" purpose of human trafficking in the European Union, affecting predominantly women and perpetrated mostly by men.

For this reason, lawmakers called on the European Commission to ensure that member-states "explicitly criminalise the 'knowing use' of services provided by victims of trafficking."

Additionally, the European Parliament said that victims often get lured into trafficking-fed shadow businesses, such as organ removal and forced marriage, via the internet and social media. The European Commission should, therefore, address the use of online technologies in both the proliferation and the prevention of trafficking, parliament said.

As stated in the press release, nearly a quarter of victims of human trafficking are children, and the rates of crimes linked to trafficking have worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

