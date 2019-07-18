EU Parliament Calls for More Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Parliament agreed at a plenary session on Thursday to call for additional EU sanctions on Venezuelan state officials over alleged "human rights violations and repression."

"EU authorities must restrict the movements of these individuals, freeze their assets and suspend visas, as well as those of their closest relatives," it said in a statement.

The parliament, which has no power of legislative initiative, passed a resolution with a 455-85 vote and 105 abstentions to hold Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro directly responsible for the crisis and back "legitimate interim president Juan Guaido.

The European Union slapped the impoverished nation with sanctions on its security forces last week. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini warned that more restrictions would follow if there was no progress in the talks between the Maduro government and the opposition.

Maduro considers opposition leader Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.