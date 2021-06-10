UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament Calls For Restricting Belarus Diplomats' Access To EU Buildings In Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The European Parliament lawmakers are set to call for restricting access to the European Parliament's buildings in Brussels for Belarusian diplomats, and also for revising the information exchange with the Belarusian embassy, according to a draft resolution.

The lawmakers will vote on this resolution on Thursday. A resolution of the European Parliament is a non-binding recommendation for EU member states.

"The European Parliament calls on the Member States to improve their cooperation on intelligence matters regarding the crisis in Belarus and to expel known and suspected Belarusian intelligence officers active across the Union; encourages its President to restrict access to the European Parliament for the staff of the Embassy of Belarus in Brussels, including physical and remote access to meetings hosted by the European Parliament, and to review Parliament's communication with the Embassy of Belarus," the draft resolution read.

