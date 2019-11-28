EU Parliament Calls on Member States, Interpol to 'Ignore' Russia in Lithuanian Judge Case

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a resolution urging Interpol members and EU countries to "ignore" all Russia's requests to arrest Lithuanian judges who had previously sentenced Russians in the case of the events of 1991 in Vilnius

The resolution was adopted in a 493-43 vote with 86 abstentions.

In March, a court in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius gave prison sentences ranging from four to 14 years to over 60 people, including Russian nationals, over their alleged role in the January 1991 riots.

In the spring, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against four Lithuanian judges over suspicions of deliberately delivering wrongful sentences to several Russian nationals.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the court found a total of 67 Russian citizens "guilty." Most defendants were sentenced in absentia.

The unrest of January 13, 1991, during which 14 people were killed and over 600 injured, followed Lithuania's 1990 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

In 2016, Lithuania began court hearings on the case of January 13 events. The Lithuanian prosecutor's office claims that those killed during protests at the Vilnius tv tower were killed by Soviet soldiers, but provides no evidence.