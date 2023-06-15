EU Parliament Calls on NATO Allies to Invite Ukraine to Join Alliance

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on NATO allies to pave the way for a membership invitation for Ukraine at the upcoming NATO summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on NATO allies to pave the way for a membership invitation for Ukraine at the upcoming NATO summit.

"The accession process will start after the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible," the resolution read.

Lawmakers promised to work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees which would be implemented immediately after the conflict ends.

The parliament also reiterated its support for the European Council decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the EU.

According to the lawmakers, a recovery package, focusing on the country's recovery in a short, medium- and long term, should be linked to Ukraine's EU accession preparation, following the "build back better" principle and the European Green Deal.

The parliament also condemned the destruction of the Kakhovka dam "in the strongest possible terms," blaming Russia for it without providing evidence.