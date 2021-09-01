EU Parliament Chief Disappointed EU Shows Little Interest in Welcoming Afghan Refugees

European Parliament President David Sassoli on Wednesday decried the paltry interest shown by European countries in welcoming Afghan refugees, and stressed that Europe cannot pretend as if Afghanistan was not its business

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021)

On Tuesday, EU home affairs ministers held an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, specifically in relation to potential implications in the areas of international protection, migration and security.

"We were very disappointed indeed at the conclusions of the internal affairs council yesterday. We saw countries outside the European Union that stepped in and welcomed humanity, and welcomed Afgan asylum seekers. Unfortunately, we did not see so many other European countries to do likewise.

Everyone rightly thought about the people they worked with, but nobody had the courage to offer refuge to welcome those that still today [have] their lives are at risk," Sassoli said during his keynote address at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

The European parliamentarian urged the bloc to embrace solidarity to address common threats and manage migratory flows together.

He further pressed for a strong and common European voice on the international stage, stressing that Europe must make its voice heard, and define its strategic interests in the framework of the Transatlantic Alliance in order to effect stabilization, peace-building, and development action, together with its partners in a multilateral framework.