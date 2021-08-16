UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Chief Says Bloc Must Provide Asylum To Afghans Facing Persecution

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) European Parliament President David Sassoli on Monday called on member states to coordinate efforts to ensure the safety of Afghans remaining in the country and offer asylum to those facing persecution after the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took over the nation.

Following weeks of a large-scale offensive across the country, the militants entered Kabul on Sunday, declaring the end of the twenty year long war. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left Afghanistan in an effort, as he said, to prevent further violence.

"The situation unfolding in #Afghanistan requires a united EU response. The country needs a lasting and inclusive political solution that protects the rights of women and allows Afghans to live in safety and with dignity.

Asylum must be granted to those in danger of persecution," Sassoli tweeted.

The issue of repatriation of rejected Afghan asylum seekers has been a stumbling block within the bloc, given fears of an influx of illegal migrants in the future. However, as the Taliban claimed victory in Afghanistan, some member states, including Belgium, that were initially opposed to suspending expulsions, have revised their policies on the issue.

Other EU nations, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, France, and Switzerland, halted deportations last week.

