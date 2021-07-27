EU Parliament Chief Urges Tunisia to 'Restore Order' Amid Political Turmoil

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) European Parliament President David Sassoli on Monday called on Tunisia to resolve the political crisis through dialogue and order.

"We call upon all parties in #Tunisia to restore order and return to dialogue. The fight against the pandemic and for the interest of the people should be the focus of all political action," Sassoli tweeted.

Following mass anti-government protests, Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday suspended the parliament for 30 days and froze the legal immunity of lawmakers. He also dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, a member of the Ennahdha party. Saied said he would assume executive power alongside a new prime minister, who is still to be appointed.

Clashes took place on Monday between Saied's supporters and opponents, who accuse him of carrying out a coup.