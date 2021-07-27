UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Chief Urges Tunisia To 'Restore Order' Amid Political Turmoil

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

EU Parliament Chief Urges Tunisia to 'Restore Order' Amid Political Turmoil

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) European Parliament President David Sassoli on Monday called on Tunisia to resolve the political crisis through dialogue and order.

"We call upon all parties in #Tunisia to restore order and return to dialogue. The fight against the pandemic and for the interest of the people should be the focus of all political action," Sassoli tweeted.

Following mass anti-government protests, Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday suspended the parliament for 30 days and froze the legal immunity of lawmakers. He also dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, a member of the Ennahdha party. Saied said he would assume executive power alongside a new prime minister, who is still to be appointed.

Clashes took place on Monday between Saied's supporters and opponents, who accuse him of carrying out a coup.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Immunity David Tunisia Sunday All

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

2 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

2 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

2 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

2 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.