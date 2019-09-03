UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Committee Approves Over $320Mln In Aid After 2018 Floods In 3 EU States

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:19 PM

EU Parliament Committee Approves Over $320Mln in Aid After 2018 Floods in 3 EU States

The European Parliament's budget committee approved on Tuesday almost 300 million euros (over $320 million) in aid to Austria, Italy and Romania to deal with consequences of last year's heavy floods in the three countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The European Parliament's budget committee approved on Tuesday almost 300 million Euros (over $320 million) in aid to Austria, Italy and Romania to deal with consequences of last year's heavy floods in the three countries.

"On Tuesday, Budgets Committee Members approved 293.

5 million in EU Solidarity Fund aid following extreme weather events in Austria, Italy and Romania in 2018," the statement says.

The lion's share of the total sum, or 277 million euros, are for Italy, while Romania and Austria may receive just over 8 million euros each.

The decision is yet to be approved by the European Parliament during the plenary session on September 16-19, and then by the EU council of ministers.

Related Topics

Weather Parliament Budget Austria Italy Romania May September 2018 Share Million

Recent Stories

IOM Says Begun Response Operation in Bahamas Amid ..

1 minute ago

Australian Medics Officially Recognize Climate Cha ..

1 minute ago

Gold price remains unchanged, traded at Rs 88,600 ..

1 minute ago

11 held for involvement in immoral activities: Isl ..

1 minute ago

Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole demise of mother o ..

7 minutes ago

Law minister takes notice of death in police custo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.