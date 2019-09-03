EU Parliament Committee Approves Over $320Mln in Aid After 2018 Floods in 3 EU States

The European Parliament's budget committee approved on Tuesday almost 300 million euros (over $320 million) in aid to Austria, Italy and Romania to deal with consequences of last year's heavy floods in the three countries

"On Tuesday, Budgets Committee Members approved 293.

5 million in EU Solidarity Fund aid following extreme weather events in Austria, Italy and Romania in 2018," the statement says.

The lion's share of the total sum, or 277 million euros, are for Italy, while Romania and Austria may receive just over 8 million euros each.

The decision is yet to be approved by the European Parliament during the plenary session on September 16-19, and then by the EU council of ministers.