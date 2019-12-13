EU Parliament Congratulates Johnson, Expects UK to Meet January 31 Brexit Deadline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The European Parliament has congratulated Boris Johnson following the Conservative Party's comprehensive victory in Thursday's general election , and EU leaders hope to ensure close cooperation in the future with the United Kingdom , despite the expectation that the UK will now meet its January 31 deadline to agree a Brexit deal, European Parliament President David Sassoli said in a statement.

"Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on his success in yesterday's vote. We now expect the UK Parliament to quickly approve the agreement with the EU to allow an orderly Brexit by 31 Jan. Once it has done so, the @Europarl_EN stands ready to vote on it," Sassoli tweeted.

At the top of the European parliament's agenda is ensuring the rights of over 3 million EU citizens currently living in the United Kingdom, as well as more than 1 million UK citizens residing in EU member states.

Sassoli outlined that he hoped these issues can be resolved quickly, and that UK-EU relations remain close despite Brexit.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom went to the polls in what many considered to be a crucial general election to decide Brexit. Boris Johnson's Conservative Party secured a historic victory by winning 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. The Tory leader has outlined that he hopes to present his Brexit withdrawal bill to the Commons before Christmas, in order to meet the January 31 deadline.