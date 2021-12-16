EU Parliament Demands Sanctions on Russia Over Proceedings Against Memorial NGO

The European Parliament voted on Thursday to have EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell impose sanctions on Moscow for attempts to close the Memorial human rights group, designated as a foreign agent in Russia, and its international umbrella organization

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The European Parliament voted on Thursday to have EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell impose sanctions on Moscow for attempts to close the Memorial human rights group, designated as a foreign agent in Russia, and its international umbrella organization.

"The resolution... calls on EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell to impose sanctions... on Russian officials involved in the unlawful repression of Memorial and in the judicial proceedings against the organizations and its members," a press release read.

The non-binding resolution was adopted in a 569-46 vote, with 49 abstentions. The parliament condemned Russia for Memorial's "persecution" and demanded that all charges against it be dropped.

The call comes a day after a Moscow court fined the rights center for breaking the national law on "foreign agents." Separately, Russia's Supreme Court resumed a hearing this week on the prosecutors' request to shut down International Memorial, with the next court date set for December 28.