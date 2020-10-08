UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Demands Tougher Climate Targets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:35 PM

EU parliament demands tougher climate targets

The European Parliament has called for the EU to step up its targets for cutting greenhouse emissions in response to climate change

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The European Parliament has called for the EU to step up its targets for cutting greenhouse emissions in response to climate change.

Lawmakers voted late Wednesday to press the bloc to slash emissions by at least 60 percent by 2030 -- a bigger cut than currently proposed by the European Commission, the EU executive.

MEPs also demanded an interim target be set for 2040 to ensure the bloc meets its plan to be climate neutral by 2050.

The calls form part of parliament's negotiating platform for talks with member states to agree the final form of the EU climate law, which will be binding.

Ambitious climate goals are backed by big EU powers including France and Germany, as well as many major businesses, but face resistance from eastern member states still dependent on coal for energy.

EU leaders will try to agree on a common position at a summit in Brussels next week, but given the divisions a decision is expected to be delayed until December.

The commission vice-president in charge of climate work, Frans Timmermans, welcomed the vote on Twitter, saying it sent "a strong message about the need for ambition in tackling the climate crisis".

Green parties enjoyed success at elections to the European Parliament in 2019, giving them more influence than before.

Evelyne Huytebroeck and Thomas Waitz, co-chairs of the European Green Party, hailed the vote as "a victory for the climate movement, the Greens and all the voters that voted for the climate in the last few years."Highlighting the urgency of the issue, on Wednesday the EU's Earth Observation Programme said that last month was the hottest September on record around the world.

Related Topics

World Parliament Vote Twitter France Germany Brussels Turkish Lira September December 2019 All From

Recent Stories

World Bank warns Pakistan of the lowest growth rat ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani, Indian delegates clash over Kashmir at ..

3 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Ministry Recalls Ambassador in Mins ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ah ..

38 minutes ago

Local MNAs term Mayor Islamabad's resignation a 'p ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait&#039;s new Crown P ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.