EU Parliament 'Deplores' US Tariffs on $7.5Bln Exports, Urges Support for Agriculture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Harsh tariffs imposed by the United States on the EU agriculture and food sector in the wake of the Airbus-Boeing dispute are unjust, and European states must work in a coordinated manner to support food producers, a European Parliament press release stated on Thursday.

"MEPs express deep concerns over the collateral damage borne by EU agriculture and food sector due to a dispute in an unrelated sector and deplore the US decision to impose increased duties on so many agricultural products. They also criticise the US lack of interest to work with the EU on resolving the long-standing Airbus/Boeing dispute," the release read.

In October 2019, the US announced its intention to impose up to 25-percent tariffs, worth $7.5 billion on EU exports after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that the EU had offered excessive subsidies to the Airbus aircraft manufacturer.

Stringent tariffs have most affected products with a high added value, such as olive oil, dairy products, wines and spirits, the European Parliament stated.

The legislature called for a unified response to US tariffs to help hard-hit farmers and food producers. Members of parliament pledged to mobilize all existing tools and market instruments to help EU farmers, increase the promotion of agricultural products abroad and to strive for negotiations between Brussels and Washington to end the imposition of tariffs.

The EU expects the WTO to grant it the right to retaliate to US tariffs in early 2020, as part of the ongoing Airbus-Boeing dispute which has been ongoing since the mid-2000s.