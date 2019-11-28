UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament 'Deplores' US Tariffs On $7.5Bln Exports, Urges Support For Agriculture

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

EU Parliament 'Deplores' US Tariffs on $7.5Bln Exports, Urges Support for Agriculture

Harsh tariffs imposed by the United States on the EU agriculture and food sector in the wake of the Airbus-Boeing dispute are unjust, and European states must work in a coordinated manner to support food producers, a European Parliament press release stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Harsh tariffs imposed by the United States on the EU agriculture and food sector in the wake of the Airbus-Boeing dispute are unjust, and European states must work in a coordinated manner to support food producers, a European Parliament press release stated on Thursday.

"MEPs express deep concerns over the collateral damage borne by EU agriculture and food sector due to a dispute in an unrelated sector and deplore the US decision to impose increased duties on so many agricultural products. They also criticise the US lack of interest to work with the EU on resolving the long-standing Airbus/Boeing dispute," the release read.

In October 2019, the US announced its intention to impose up to 25-percent tariffs, worth $7.5 billion on EU exports after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that the EU had offered excessive subsidies to the Airbus aircraft manufacturer.

Stringent tariffs have most affected products with a high added value, such as olive oil, dairy products, wines and spirits, the European Parliament stated.

The legislature called for a unified response to US tariffs to help hard-hit farmers and food producers. Members of parliament pledged to mobilize all existing tools and market instruments to help EU farmers, increase the promotion of agricultural products abroad and to strive for negotiations between Brussels and Washington to end the imposition of tariffs.

The EU expects the WTO to grant it the right to retaliate to US tariffs in early 2020, as part of the ongoing Airbus-Boeing dispute which has been ongoing since the mid-2000s.

Related Topics

World Exports Washington Parliament Agriculture Oil Brussels United States October 2019 2020 Market All Billion

Recent Stories

Red Cross Says 128 Prisoners Brought Back to Yemen ..

28 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects Reverse Osmosis Plant ..

35 seconds ago

Legal fraternity boycotts court proceedings

39 seconds ago

NAB Karachi receives complaints against management ..

48 seconds ago

During my sporting career, i found the Pakistani d ..

24 minutes ago

SRO for electric vehicles industry to be issued so ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.