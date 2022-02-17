UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Endorses Stricter Rules To Protect Workers From Hazardous Substances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 09:20 PM

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a revision of EU rules to further prevent workers' exposure to hazardous substance in the workplace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a revision of EU rules to further prevent workers' exposure to hazardous substance in the workplace.

According to estimates, 12.7 million workers in Europe are potentially exposed to hazardous substance, namely acrylonitrile, nickel compounds, benzene, reprotoxic substances and crystalline silica dust, which may cause severe health problems, including infertility, cancer and silicosis.

"Parliament gave the final green light for an update to EU rules on limiting workers' exposure to carcinogens, mutagens or reprotoxic substances. An informal agreement with EU governments, reached in December 2021, was adopted by MEPs, with 686 votes in favor, 4 against and 4 abstentions," the press statement read.

A revised law seeks to bolster labor protection by establishing EU-wide exposure limits for workers and ensuring sufficient training for medical personnel, who are subject to persistent toxic exposure, on how to handle hazardous substances safely.

"This is a huge success for everyone, especially for the 13 million workers directly affected by these provisions. Besides benzene, nickel compounds and acrylonitrile, this fourth revision for the first time extends the rules to reprotoxic substances, dangerous for reproduction, and hazardous medicinal products, such as drugs mainly used in cancer treatments. This is definitely a great achievement in our common fight against cancer," European lawmaker Stefania Zambelli said.

A legislative proposal to modify the Directive to protect workers from the risks of exposure to carcinogens or mutagens in the workplace was presented by the European Commission in September 2020. The motion was heralded as a first step under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan.

