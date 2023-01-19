UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Head Publishes List Of Gifts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 09:11 PM

EU parliament head publishes list of gifts

The speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has disclosed the many gifts she has received on behalf of the institution in the past year, as the scandal-hit institution seeks to rebuild credibility

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has disclosed the many gifts she has received on behalf of the institution in the past year, as the scandal-hit institution seeks to rebuild credibility.

The European Union assembly has been rocked by a graft scandal that broke last month involving MEPs allegedly taking cash bribes to defend the interests of Morocco and Qatar.

Metsola has promised more transparency and accountability, and this week vowed to impose new rules to tackle foreign corruption.

Among Metsola's long list of gifts published on the parliament's website are a dried sausage, champagne, a scarf, books, chocolates and a blue statuette of a sheep.

The gifts were registered in a public document published on January 12, 2023.

However, internal rules stipulate that elected representatives must declare gifts by the end of the month following the month in which they received them.

"There are no 'undeclared gifts'. All gifts made to the institution have been declared internally and are kept by the institution, not by the president," parliament spokesman Jaume Duch told AFP.

"The unprecedented transparency on publicly declaring the institutional gifts initiated by president Metsola aims to improve the existing practice on these institutional gifts.

" - 'Broken system' - Alberto Alemanno, EU law professor at HEC Paris business school, said on Twitter: "The EU Parliament President, being the sole enforcer of ethics rules under the current system, must be exemplary in her conduct.

"Yet another story showing a pattern of misconducts making her culturally and politically unfit for the job of fixing Qatargate," he added.

Nicholas Aiossa, of NGO Transparency International, welcomed Metsola's and other elected members' moves to reveal gifts and travel but said they "speak to a broken system".

"The issue is that there are rarely sanctions given for not adhering to the rules," he told AFP.

"We need ethical rules that are written down and not based on tradition."Individuals caught up in the corruption scandal include Greek socialist MEP, Eva Kaili, who was one of Metsola's vice-presidents at the time of her arrest in December.

The measures Metsola announced on Monday include restricting parliamentary access for former MEPs; registering outside individuals who lobby, meet or speak at the parliament; a public MEPs' registry of gifts and travel received; and punishment for breaches.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Scandal Business Parliament Twitter European Union Job Qatar Paris Morocco January December HEC All

Recent Stories

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, g ..

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, gas supply from Russia to Pakis ..

3 minutes ago
 22 days of free screenings for breast cancer acros ..

22 days of free screenings for breast cancer across UAE

12 minutes ago
 No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Wil ..

No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Will Be Allowed in Klyushin Trial ..

3 minutes ago
 Djokovic barrels into Australian Open third round ..

Djokovic barrels into Australian Open third round as seeds fall

52 seconds ago
 AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for ..

AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for sustainable projects in 2022

12 minutes ago
 Catalan Leader Calls on Spanish Prime Minister to ..

Catalan Leader Calls on Spanish Prime Minister to Hold Referendum - Reports

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.