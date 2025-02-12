EU parliament keeps lawmakers on their toes over absenteeism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

To tackle the Strasbourg scourge of speakers addressing a mostly empty chamber, the European Parliament is testing a new system to keep lawmakers in their seats

Lawmakers usually show up to vote -- their allowance is reduced if they do not -- but hardly bother to listen to their colleagues or invited speakers.

Since January, parliament officials have stopped handing out a fixed speakers list ahead of some debates, a move the institution says has shown "encouraging results" -- but also caused grumbling among lawmakers.

Not knowing when their turn will come, those wanting to say a few words now have to remain inside the room until their name is called.

"Keep an eye on the screens," parliament president Roberta Metsola told a plenary session this week, explaining the rules of the game.

Parliament bosses have long fretted to see the chamber largely deserted. On Monday, for instance, a few dozen were in attendance as European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde took the stand.

On Wednesday, about 160 lawmakers were present as the European Commission presented its work programme for the year -- in a session run under the new system.

That might seem a poor showing, considering parliament has 720 seats. Yet, turnout for comparable hearings is normally three times smaller, according to a parliamentary source.

"There has clearly been an increase in participation," said German lawmaker Damian Boeselager, of the Greens, who is among legislators that came up with suggestions to "improve" participation.

Yet, not everyone is happy with the new rules.

"When we're not in the chamber, we're not twiddling thumbs and doing our nails. We're negotiating resolutions, refining amendments, meeting commissioners and other interlocutors who take advantage of the plenary session to come and see us," said Nathalie Loiseau, of the centrist Renew group.

Manon Aubry, co-president of the Left group, said the experiment was a "bad solution to a real problem". She complained that while attendance had increased, the quality of the debate did not.

Under parliamentary rules, the heads of political groups are called to speak first, then others follow.

Interactions are limited. Lawmakers can request a "blue card", which if granted allows them to put a 30-second question to a colleague, who gives a 30-second reply.

The result is a series of mini-speeches, rather than a lively exchange.

"It looks like a parliament, but it's not a parliament," lamented Jordan Bardella (RN), who heads the far-right Patriots group.

A conference of presidents, parliament's top decision-making body, will be called to decide whether to keep the new system in place.