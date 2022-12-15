UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament May Strip Qatar Of Access To Its Premises Over Corruption Scandal -President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 11:01 PM

EU Parliament May Strip Qatar of Access to Its Premises Over Corruption Scandal -President

The head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday said she did not rule out the possibility of depriving Qatari representatives of access to the parliament buildings due to a corruption scandal

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday said she did not rule out the possibility of depriving Qatari representatives of access to the parliament buildings due to a corruption scandal.

"This is one of those issues that are put before the leaders of the factions," she told a briefing, answering a question about whether representatives of Qatar and other countries involved in the scandal will be deprived of access to parliament buildings.

Authorities of Belgium, home of the European Parliament, carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels last week as part of the investigation into a corruption case linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In particular, they arrested the Greek politician and the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili. Searches were conducted at a place of her residence. Belgian law enforcement officers seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash and valuable gifts as part of the investigation. As a result, Kaili was expelled from her political party in Greece, her homeland, and lost her office in the European Parliament. However, she categorically denies her guilt and any involvement in corruption.

