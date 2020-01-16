EU Parliament Notes Regress in Rule of Law in Poland, Hungary Since Article 7 Invocation

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The rule of law in Poland and Hungary has only regressed, while the EU has failed to ensure proper proceedings against them under Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union, the European Parliament said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European legislature adopted a resolution in a 446-178 vote, with 41 abstentions, saying that "the situation in both Poland and Hungary has deteriorated since the triggering of Article 7(1)." In its assessment, the parliament cited the reports by the European Commission, the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe.

EU lawmakers blamed the deterioration of the situation in the two countries on the European Council's failure to organize "regular" and "structured" hearings under Article 7.

"The failure by the Council to make effective use of Article 7 continues to undermine the integrity of common European values, mutual trust and the credibility of the European Union as a whole," the resolution said.

The European Council, according to the lawmakers, must "address concrete recommendations to the countries concerned, including deadlines, to ensure EU law is respected."

In addition, the European Parliament demanded the right to participate in the hearings under Article 7. It also insisted that an "EU mechanism on democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights" must be created to annually review the compliance of all member nations with the EU's values.

In December 2017, the European Commission requested that Article 7(1) of the Treaty on European Union be invoked over alleged threats to judiciary independence in Poland. In September 2018, the European Parliament demanded the similar action against Hungary, citing concerns over "judicial independence, freedom of expression, corruption, rights of minorities, and the situation of migrants and refugees" in this country.