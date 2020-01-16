UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Notes Regress In Rule Of Law In Poland, Hungary Since Article 7 Invocation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:39 PM

EU Parliament Notes Regress in Rule of Law in Poland, Hungary Since Article 7 Invocation

The rule of law in Poland and Hungary has only regressed, while the EU has failed to ensure proper proceedings against them under Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union, the European Parliament said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The rule of law in Poland and Hungary has only regressed, while the EU has failed to ensure proper proceedings against them under Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union, the European Parliament said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European legislature adopted a resolution in a 446-178 vote, with 41 abstentions, saying that "the situation in both Poland and Hungary has deteriorated since the triggering of Article 7(1)." In its assessment, the parliament cited the reports by the European Commission, the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe.

EU lawmakers blamed the deterioration of the situation in the two countries on the European Council's failure to organize "regular" and "structured" hearings under Article 7.

"The failure by the Council to make effective use of Article 7 continues to undermine the integrity of common European values, mutual trust and the credibility of the European Union as a whole," the resolution said.

The European Council, according to the lawmakers, must "address concrete recommendations to the countries concerned, including deadlines, to ensure EU law is respected."

In addition, the European Parliament demanded the right to participate in the hearings under Article 7. It also insisted that an "EU mechanism on democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights" must be created to annually review the compliance of all member nations with the EU's values.

In December 2017, the European Commission requested that Article 7(1) of the Treaty on European Union be invoked over alleged threats to judiciary independence in Poland. In September 2018, the European Parliament demanded the similar action against Hungary, citing concerns over "judicial independence, freedom of expression, corruption, rights of minorities, and the situation of migrants and refugees" in this country.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution United Nations Europe Parliament Democracy Vote European Union Independence Poland Hungary September December 2017 2018 All Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

55 minutes ago

Musharraf moves Supreme Court against special cour ..

1 minute ago

New US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Arrives in Mo ..

1 minute ago

Pak China ties enter in economic coordination phas ..

1 minute ago

Committee strongly condemned ongoing longest curfe ..

1 minute ago

Defective spare parts massively used in country ma ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.