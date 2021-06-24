UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament OKs Climate Law That Raises 2030 Emissions Reductions Target To 55%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:12 PM

EU Parliament OKs Climate Law That Raises 2030 Emissions Reductions Target to 55%

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a new climate law, which makes the bloc's commitments to reach climate neutrality by 2050 binding and sets a higher 2030 target for greenhouse gas emissions reduction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The European Parliament on Thursday approved a new climate law, which makes the bloc's commitments to reach climate neutrality by 2050 binding and sets a higher 2030 target for greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

The previous European Green Deal aimed to slash emissions 40% by 2030, compared to 1990 level.

"I am proud that we finally have a climate law. We confirmed a net emissions reductions target of at least 55%, closer to 57% by 2030 according to our agreement with the Commission. I would have preferred to go even further, but this is a good deal based on science that will make a big difference," parliament rapporteur Jytte Guteland said.

According to Guteland, the bloc must now decrease emissions "more in the next decade than it has in the previous three decades combined."

Additionally, the law can also contribute to EU carbon sinks increase.

The law was previously discussed and agreed by EU member states in April. The next step after endorsement is approval by the EU Council, which is expected to happen shortly. Then the regulation will take effect 20 days later. The commission will regularly assess the overall progress of each country and national measures' consistency with EU policy.

Related Topics

Parliament Progress April Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Future of enduring peace, stability in world hinge ..

54 seconds ago

Efforts being made to kick off construction work o ..

56 seconds ago

Police launch search operation in 'Dhoke Bahar Sha ..

59 seconds ago

Administrator directs for prioritizing public inte ..

6 minutes ago

Tarin assures NA body to remove anomalies in Budge ..

6 minutes ago

One dead, dozens unaccounted for in Florida apartm ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.