EU Parliament OKs Climate Law That Raises 2030 Emissions Reductions Target to 55%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a new climate law, which makes the bloc's commitments to reach climate neutrality by 2050 binding and sets a higher 2030 target for greenhouse gas emissions reduction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The European Parliament on Thursday approved a new climate law, which makes the bloc's commitments to reach climate neutrality by 2050 binding and sets a higher 2030 target for greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

The previous European Green Deal aimed to slash emissions 40% by 2030, compared to 1990 level.

"I am proud that we finally have a climate law. We confirmed a net emissions reductions target of at least 55%, closer to 57% by 2030 according to our agreement with the Commission. I would have preferred to go even further, but this is a good deal based on science that will make a big difference," parliament rapporteur Jytte Guteland said.

According to Guteland, the bloc must now decrease emissions "more in the next decade than it has in the previous three decades combined."

Additionally, the law can also contribute to EU carbon sinks increase.

The law was previously discussed and agreed by EU member states in April. The next step after endorsement is approval by the EU Council, which is expected to happen shortly. Then the regulation will take effect 20 days later. The commission will regularly assess the overall progress of each country and national measures' consistency with EU policy.