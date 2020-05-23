UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Pitches In To Help Host Cities Cope With Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:45 AM

EU Parliament Pitches in to Help Host Cities Cope With Outbreak

The European Parliament said Friday it was helping Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg with meal distribution, logistics and other charitable work to ease the strain of the coronavirus epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The European Parliament said Friday it was helping Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg with meal distribution, logistics and other charitable work to ease the strain of the coronavirus epidemic.

"We are all involved in an emergency which touches people's lives. This crisis must push all of us, including the institutions, to set a good example" David Sassoli, the parliament's president, said.

In its head office in the Belgian capital, the legislature has been helping local authorities and charities to hand out 7,000 meals per day. It is also sheltering 100 vulnerable women at its premises and delivering supplies to health care workers.

Offices in Strasbourg and Luxembourg have been distributing 500 meals a day each to those in need together with local aid agencies. The parliament has opened a coronavirus screening center in Strasbourg to help test the general population.

Related Topics

Parliament Brussels Strasbourg Luxembourg David Women All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

50 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

1 hour ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.