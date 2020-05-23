EU Parliament Pitches in to Help Host Cities Cope With Outbreak

The European Parliament said Friday it was helping Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg with meal distribution, logistics and other charitable work to ease the strain of the coronavirus epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The European Parliament said Friday it was helping Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg with meal distribution, logistics and other charitable work to ease the strain of the coronavirus epidemic.

"We are all involved in an emergency which touches people's lives. This crisis must push all of us, including the institutions, to set a good example" David Sassoli, the parliament's president, said.

In its head office in the Belgian capital, the legislature has been helping local authorities and charities to hand out 7,000 meals per day. It is also sheltering 100 vulnerable women at its premises and delivering supplies to health care workers.

Offices in Strasbourg and Luxembourg have been distributing 500 meals a day each to those in need together with local aid agencies. The parliament has opened a coronavirus screening center in Strasbourg to help test the general population.