(@imziishan)

The European Parliament is "fully committed" to step up support for Moldova as it sees genuine political will of the new Moldovan government to pursue reforms, the EU parliament's vice-president, Heidi Hautala, said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The European Parliament is "fully committed" to step up support for Moldova as it sees genuine political will of the new Moldovan government to pursue reforms, the EU parliament's vice-president, Heidi Hautala, said on Monday.

"As representing the European Parliament, I can say that we are fully committed to the democratic reforms, which has been a basis for our cooperation agenda for many years since the association agreement in particular was adopted. I welcome this new opportunity to increase and strengthen our support for the reforms because now we see that the political will is really there," Hautala said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu.

She expressed belief that Moldova could also profit from "peer support from neighboring countries, other countries in the Eastern Partnership of the European Union because several of them are undergoing similar challenges."

Sandu, in turn, thanked the European Parliament for years-long support, noting that Moldova was looking forward to its support for efforts to improve living standards of citizens.

"I expressed hope that soon it will be possible to resume [EU] financial assistance, as well as to receive assistance in investigating the theft of $1 billion from the banking system and money laundering [committed under the previous government]," Sandu told reporters.

The European Union froze the funding under the Macro-Financial Assistance program for Moldova in summer 2018, demanding that the then-cabinet made concrete steps in election transparency, judicial reform and fight against corruption.

Earlier in June, Moldova went through an acute political crisis, triggered by February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority. On June 8, the Socialist Party announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the pro-EU ACUM bloc. ACUM co-chair Sandu was elected as prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate, because it claimed that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily suspend Igor Dodon's presidential powers in favor of ex-Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the pro-EU Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon described the move to use the court, which they say is controlled by the Democrats, as an attempt to usurp power in the country. The DPM government finally resigned, while the court annulled its previous decisions related to dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections.