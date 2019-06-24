UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Praises New Moldovan Cabinet's Will For Reforms, Says Ready To Boost Support

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

EU Parliament Praises New Moldovan Cabinet's Will for Reforms, Says Ready to Boost Support

The European Parliament is "fully committed" to step up support for Moldova as it sees genuine political will of the new Moldovan government to pursue reforms, the EU parliament's vice-president, Heidi Hautala, said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The European Parliament is "fully committed" to step up support for Moldova as it sees genuine political will of the new Moldovan government to pursue reforms, the EU parliament's vice-president, Heidi Hautala, said on Monday.

"As representing the European Parliament, I can say that we are fully committed to the democratic reforms, which has been a basis for our cooperation agenda for many years since the association agreement in particular was adopted. I welcome this new opportunity to increase and strengthen our support for the reforms because now we see that the political will is really there," Hautala said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu.

She expressed belief that Moldova could also profit from "peer support from neighboring countries, other countries in the Eastern Partnership of the European Union because several of them are undergoing similar challenges."

Sandu, in turn, thanked the European Parliament for years-long support, noting that Moldova was looking forward to its support for efforts to improve living standards of citizens.

"I expressed hope that soon it will be possible to resume [EU] financial assistance, as well as to receive assistance in investigating the theft of $1 billion from the banking system and money laundering [committed under the previous government]," Sandu told reporters.

The European Union froze the funding under the Macro-Financial Assistance program for Moldova in summer 2018, demanding that the then-cabinet made concrete steps in election transparency, judicial reform and fight against corruption.

Earlier in June, Moldova went through an acute political crisis, triggered by February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority. On June 8, the Socialist Party announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the pro-EU ACUM bloc. ACUM co-chair Sandu was elected as prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate, because it claimed that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily suspend Igor Dodon's presidential powers in favor of ex-Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the pro-EU Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon described the move to use the court, which they say is controlled by the Democrats, as an attempt to usurp power in the country. The DPM government finally resigned, while the court annulled its previous decisions related to dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Parliament European Union Moldova Money February June Democrats 2018 From Government Cabinet Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

7 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

6 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

6 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

6 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

6 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.