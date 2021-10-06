EU Parliament President Calls for New Impetus to Western Balkans Accession Process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Western Balkans accession process needs new impetus "more than ever," as any hesitation risks playing into the hands of other major powers seeking influence in the region, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday.

"This year's EU - Western Balkans summit could not be more timely. Today, more than ever, the accession process of the countries of the Western Balkans needs a new and strong impetus. It is high time for delays and current blockages to be overcome," Sassoli wrote in a letter to Council President Charles Michel.

The enlargement to the Western Balkans is in geopolitical interest of the bloc, the official added.

"A truly geopolitical Europe can only begin at our borders, with our closest friends, with whom culturally and historically we share the same European identity ... We should therefore stand ready to engage in the accession process with each one of the countries of the Western Balkans, depending on their progress and ambition. Any further delay or hesitation risks encouraging others who wish to gain influence in the region," he added.

Slovenia hosts a EU-Western Balkans Summit on Wednesday. Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro all have candidate status. The summit also features the leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.