UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament President Calls For New Impetus To Western Balkans Accession Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

EU Parliament President Calls for New Impetus to Western Balkans Accession Process

The Western Balkans accession process needs new impetus "more than ever," as any hesitation risks playing into the hands of other major powers seeking influence in the region, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Western Balkans accession process needs new impetus "more than ever," as any hesitation risks playing into the hands of other major powers seeking influence in the region, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday.

"This year's EU - Western Balkans summit could not be more timely. Today, more than ever, the accession process of the countries of the Western Balkans needs a new and strong impetus. It is high time for delays and current blockages to be overcome," Sassoli wrote in a letter to Council President Charles Michel.

The enlargement to the Western Balkans is in geopolitical interest of the bloc, the official added.

"A truly geopolitical Europe can only begin at our borders, with our closest friends, with whom culturally and historically we share the same European identity ... We should therefore stand ready to engage in the accession process with each one of the countries of the Western Balkans, depending on their progress and ambition. Any further delay or hesitation risks encouraging others who wish to gain influence in the region," he added.

Slovenia hosts a EU-Western Balkans Summit on Wednesday. Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro all have candidate status. The summit also features the leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament David Progress Same Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Macedonia All Share

Recent Stories

Fawad greets Hassan Khawar on appointment as Punja ..

Fawad greets Hassan Khawar on appointment as Punjab govt spokesperson

44 seconds ago
 All stakeholders to be taken into confidence for c ..

All stakeholders to be taken into confidence for census: PM Imran Khan

45 seconds ago
 Taliban Carry Out Operation Against IS Hideout in ..

Taliban Carry Out Operation Against IS Hideout in Kabul Province - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Thermal Coal Price in Europe Hits Historic High Ab ..

Thermal Coal Price in Europe Hits Historic High Above $300 per Tonne - Argus

48 seconds ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi affirms potential of regional pub ..

Bodour Al Qasimi affirms potential of regional publishing sector in driving new ..

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.