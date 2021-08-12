MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, on Thursday expressed worries over initial approval by the Polish lower house of a media bill, which he believes could threaten the independence of television if it becomes law.

"The vote yesterday evening on the media law #lexTVN in Poland is very worrying. If the Law comes into force it will seriously threaten independent television in the country. There can be no freedom without a free media," Sassoli wrote on Twitter.

The bill, which was passed in the Polish lower house on Wednesday in a 228-216 vote with 10 abstentions, is designed to prevent companies outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies.

The bill threatens, in particular, Poland's largest opposition network, TVN, which is owned by the US media corporation Discovery.

The Polish ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) has backed the bill as being necessary to stop hostile foreign powers from taking control of media, insisting that the new legislation is in line with practices in other European countries.

The Polish upper house has one month to vote the bill into law. If rejected, the bill must then be passed again by the lower house with an absolute majority and signed into law by the Polish president.