EU Parliament President Says China To Face Consequences Over Sanctions On EU Lawmakers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:44 PM

European Parliament President David Sassoli called the sanctions against EU lawmakers and organizations unacceptable, stressing that such actions by Beijing will have consequences

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) European Parliament President David Sassoli called the sanctions against EU lawmakers and organizations unacceptable, stressing that such actions by Beijing will have consequences.

"China's sanctions on MEPs, the Human Rights Subcommittee and EU bodies are unacceptable and will have consequences.

The sanctions hit MEPs and @Europarl_EN bodies for expressing opinions in the exercise of their democratic duty," Sassoli said on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against ten Europeans, including members of the European Parliament, as well as four organizations in response to the inclusion of four Chinese citizens and one organization on the sanctions list for violations of human rights in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

