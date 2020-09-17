EU Parliament Qualifies Belarus' Opposition Council as 'Interim Representation of People'

The European Parliament welcomed on Thursday the Belarusian opposition coordination council as a temporary representation of the people and also expressed support for a new election in the country, which has been engulfed in anti-governmental protests since August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The European Parliament welcomed on Thursday the Belarusian opposition coordination council as a temporary representation of the people and also expressed support for a new election in the country, which has been engulfed in anti-governmental protests since August.

"The European Parliament welcomes the Coordination Council as an interim representation of the people demanding democratic change in Belarus that is open to all political and social stakeholders; reiterates the calls by the Belarusian people for the organisation of new, free and fair elections to take place as soon as possible under international supervision," the resolution, agreed after the European Parliament's plenary session, read.