EU Parliament Receives Letter About Ukraine's Opposition Lawmakers Suspected Of Treason

Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

EU Parliament Receives Letter About Ukraine's Opposition Lawmakers Suspected of Treason

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The European Parliament told Sputnik om Thursday it had received and was reviewing a letter from the parliamentary group of the Ukrainian political party the Opposition Platform ” For Life regarding its leaders Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, who are accused of high treason.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that both lawmakers were suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. Later, their fellow lawmaker and party member Oleh Voloshyn sent a letter to the European Parliament's international affairs committee, describing the situation as persecution of Ukrainian opposition by the country's authorities.

"Yes, we have received one letter from them.

The secretariat is currently assessing what it has received before any follow-up is decided," the parliament said.

Medvedchuk is suspected on three counts: illegally transferring to Russia data on minerals in Crimea, in particular on a gas field with reserves totaling over $1.3 billion; leaking classified information about a covert military unit of the Ukrainian armed forces to Kozak, who is currently said to be in Russia; and planning with Kozak to urge some Ukrainians traveling to Russia to spread "Russian propaganda" in Ukraine. He faces up to 15 years in prison if charged and is found guilty.

The opposition lawmaker has so far refuted all the accusations against him, saying the probe is politically motivated.

