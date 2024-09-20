Open Menu

EU Parliament Recognises Maduro Rival As Venezuela President

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 02:00 AM

EU parliament recognises Maduro rival as Venezuela president

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The European Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution recognising Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the country's legitimate president, after incumbent Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in a disputed election.

The vote, which is non-binding and does not reflect the stance of EU countries, came after centre-right lawmakers teamed up with a new far-right grouping in a move denounced by the left.

Gonzalez Urrutia, who has fled to Spain, claims he was the winner of the July presidential election that gave Maduro a third six-year term, a claim recognised by the United States.

So far, however, Spain and other European Union nations have limited themselves to refusing to accept Maduro as the victor and calling on the Venezuelan government to release the voting tally sheets.

"The EU should do its utmost to ensure that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the legitimate and democratically elected president of Venezuela, can take office on 10 January 2025," the European Parliament said.

The lawmakers, who passed the resolution by 309 votes for to 201 against, also urged the 27-nation bloc to impose sanctions on "Maduro and his inner circle".

Gonzalez Urrutia, 75, thanked the European Parliament for the vote, calling it "the recognition of the sovereign will of the people of Venezuela".

"My message to Venezuelans is this: The international community continues to increase its support," he posted on X.

- 'Illegal practice' -

The Venezuelan parliament, where Maduro's party holds an absolute majority since opposition parties boycotted elections in 2020, "categorically rejected the sinister aggression prompted by the fascist right of the European Parliament", it said in a statement.

Referring to the EU Parliament's support in 2019 of Juan Guaido, an opposition leader who proclaimed himself the winner of presidential elections, it denounced "the illegal practice of the European Parliament of recognising false governments".

The EU Parliament resolution also sparked controversy among leftist lawmakers after the main centre-right bloc drew it up together with a new far-right grouping.

Patriots for Europe, which includes far-right parties such as France's National Rally and Spain's Vox, was formed after EU Parliament elections in June.

Leftist politicians slammed the willingness of the centre-right European People's Party to renege on pledges not to work with the far right.

"This deeply worrying act shows the conservatives' total lack of scruples or any reluctance to ally themselves with political forces contrary to the fundamental values of democratic Europe," said French MEP Raphael Glucksmann.

"We denounce it with the greatest firmness."

Related Topics

Election Resolution Europe Parliament Vote France European Union Circle Spain United States Venezuela January June July 2019 2020 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

5 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

8 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

11 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

11 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

12 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

12 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

13 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

18 hours ago

More Stories From World