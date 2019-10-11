UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament Rejection Of French Commission Pick A 'major Institutional Crisis': Paris

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:42 PM

The European Parliament's rejection of the French candidate for a top post in the EU Commission has opened a "major institutional crisis for Europe," France's Europe minister said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The European Parliament's rejection of the French candidate for a top post in the EU Commission has opened a "major institutional crisis for Europe," France's Europe minister said Friday.

"It's first of all a major institutional crisis for Europe because without a French commissioner, the commission can't get to work," Amelie de Montchalin told France Inter radio.

"We need to work this out calmly, without anger, but Ursula von der Leyen needs to tell us what she expects of France," Montchalin added, referring to the new commission chief.

