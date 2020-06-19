UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament Resolution On USSR's Responsibility For WWII Fraught With Threats - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU Parliament Resolution on USSR's Responsibility for WWII Fraught With Threats - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The European Parliament's resolution attributing the responsibility for starting World War II to the Soviet Union on par with Nazi Germany is among the politically-motivated statements that are aimed at provoking scandal and are fraught with threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Thursday.

"Many of our partners are not yet ready for joint work. On the contrary, pursuing their goals, they increase the number and the scope of information attacks against our country, trying to make us provide excuses and feel guilty, and adopt thoroughly hypocritical and politically motivated declarations," Putin wrote in article titled "The Real Lessons of the 75th Anniversary of World War II," as published by the US magazine The National Interest.

The Russian president referred, in particular, to the resolution on the Importance of European Remembrance for the Future of Europe approved by the European Parliament on September 19, 2019, in which the Soviet Union was accused of sharing the responsibility with Nazi Germany of unleashing the Second World War, while the so-called Munich Betrayal ” a 1938 agreement among Adolf Hitler and the leaders of Germany, France and Italy on the factual partition of Czechoslovakia ” was omitted altogether.

"I believe that such 'paperwork' - for I cannot call this resolution a document - which is clearly intended to provoke a scandal, is fraught with real and dangerous threats," Putin wrote.

