EU Parliament Says Ready To Negotiate On First-Ever Law On Artificial Intelligence

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

EU Parliament Says Ready to Negotiate on First-Ever Law on Artificial Intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted its negotiating position on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act which proposes rules for the use of AI in Europe that aim at promoting responsible handling of the technology and protecting people from its possible harmful effects.

The position was adopted with 499 votes in favor, 28 against and 93 abstentions, the parliament stated, adding that the vote took place ahead of discussions with EU member states on the final edition of the law.

"The rules would ensure that AI developed and used in Europe is fully in line with EU rights and values including human oversight, safety, privacy, transparency, non-discrimination and social and environmental wellbeing ... The rules follow a risk-based approach and establish obligations for providers and those deploying AI systems depending on the level of risk the AI can generate," the parliament said in a statement.

The rules also suggest banning biometric surveillance, emotion recognition and predictive policing by AI systems based on profiling or past criminal behavior. Generative AI systems that make life-like content will be required to tag their creations as such.

In May, the European Parliament announced that its committees of internal market and civil liberties voted in favor of putting the draft AI Act to a plenary vote in mid-June. If approved, it will codify the world's first rules setting limits around the use of biometric surveillance, emotion recognition and predictive policing, as well as generative systems such as ChatGPT.

